Look for Shares of At&T Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.84% Sell Off

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.21 to a high of $28.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.15 on volume of 24.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of At&T Inc have traded between a low of $26.08 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $28.13, which is 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

