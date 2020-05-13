Las Vegas Sands Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.81%

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.56 to a high of $46.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.42 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Las Vegas Sands share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.30 and a high of $74.29 and are now at $45.13, 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

