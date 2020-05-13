General Electric Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.50%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.60 to a high of $6.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.13 on volume of 128.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, General Electric share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.60 and a high of $13.26 and are now at $5.55. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

