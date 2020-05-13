Domino'S Pizza Rises 1.25% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Domino'S Pizza (:DPZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $377.69 to a high of $384.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $382.73 on volume of 289,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Domino'S Pizza share prices have been bracketed by a low of $220.90 and a high of $387.85 and are now at $382.65, 73% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

