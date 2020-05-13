Deere & Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.26%

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $126.51 to a high of $131.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $132.56 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Deere & Co and will alert subscribers who have DE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Deere & Co has traded in a range of $106.14 to $181.99 and is now at $125.06, 18% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.