Comcast Corp-A Falls 1.67% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.47 to a high of $35.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.54 on volume of 12.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $31.71 to $47.74 and is now at $34.62, 9% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 0.74% lower over the past week, respectively.