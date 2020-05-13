Comcast Corp-A Falls 1.67% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.47 to a high of $35.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.54 on volume of 12.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Comcast Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.71 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $34.62, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.