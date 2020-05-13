Chubb Ltd Falls 2.27% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.91 to a high of $100.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99.38 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Chubb Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $167.74 and a 52-week low of $87.35 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $99.04 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

