Charter Commun-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.78%

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $496.33 to a high of $503.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $507.20 on volume of 418,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Charter Commun-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $546.54 and a 52-week low of $345.67 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $489.48 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

