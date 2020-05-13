American Express (AXP) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $81.74

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $84.50 today and have reached the first support level of $81.74. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $80.34 and $76.18.

In the past 52 weeks, American Express share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $138.13 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

American Express has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $108.85. American Express shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $87.55 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $113.70.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Express and will alert subscribers who have AXP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.