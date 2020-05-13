Alphabet Inc-A Falls 2.46% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,363.35 to a high of $1,385.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,372.01 on volume of 907,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Alphabet Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1530.74 and a 52-week low of $1008.87 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $1346.74 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.27% higher over the past week, respectively.

