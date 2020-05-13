Allegiant Travel Trading Higher Today on Above-Average Volume (ALGT)

Allegiant Travel shares are trading on heavy volume today, having risen 6.7% to $78.08. Today's volume of 322,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 282,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Allegiant Travel. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Allegiant Travel in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Allegiant Travel have traded between a low of $60.06 and a high of $183.26 and are now at $78.08, which is 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.