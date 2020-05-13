After Yesterday's Decline of 8.67%, Halliburton Co Offers Investors Better Value

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.73 to a high of $10.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.09 on volume of 14.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Halliburton Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.25 and a high of $26.01 and are now at $9.43, 122% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

