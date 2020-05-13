After Yesterday's Decline of 7.01%, Mgm Resorts Inte Offers Investors Better Value

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.17 to a high of $13.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.43 on volume of 19.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mgm Resorts Inte share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.63 and a 52-week low of $5.90 and are now trading 116% above that low price at $12.76 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

