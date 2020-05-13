After Yesterday's Decline of 5.51%, Cognizant Tech-A Offers Investors Better Value

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.87 to a high of $52.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $54.24 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cognizant Tech-A and will alert subscribers who have CTSH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Cognizant Tech-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.01 and a high of $71.48 and are now at $50.17, 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 0.66% lower over the past week, respectively.