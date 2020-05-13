After Yesterday's Decline of 3.86%, Pioneer Natural Offers Investors Better Value

Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.00 to a high of $84.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $83.50 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Pioneer Natural share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.62 and a high of $159.01 and are now at $80.16, 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

