After Yesterday's Decline of 2.74%, Global Payments Offers Investors Better Value

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $164.84 to a high of $168.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $170.82 on volume of 924,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Global Payments share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $209.62 and a 52-week low of $105.54 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $162.97 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

