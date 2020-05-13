After Yesterday's Decline of 1.04%, Mastercard Inc-A Offers Investors Better Value

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $269.26 to a high of $276.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $277.63 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Mastercard Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $199.99 and a high of $347.25 and are now at $270.39, 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mastercard Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have MA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.