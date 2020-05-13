Southwest Air Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) traded today at a new 52-week low of $24.53. Approximately 1.6 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 22 million shares.

There is potential upside of 176.0% for shares of Southwest Air based on a current price of $24.62 and an average consensus analyst price target of $67.94. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.04 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $49.24.

Southwest Airlines Co. is a domestic airline that provides primarily short-haul, high-frequency, and point-to-point services. The Company offers flights throughout the United States.

Over the past year, Southwest Airhas traded in a range of $24.53 to $58.83 and are now at $24.62. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

