Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Boston Propertie (BXP)

Shares of Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $75.44. So far today approximately 93,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, and develops office properties in the United States, with a significant presence in Boston, Washington, D.C., Midtown Manhattan, and San Francisco.

In the past 52 weeks, Boston Propertie share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $75.44 and a high of $147.83 and are now at $76.14. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP) has potential upside of 75.7% based on a current price of $76.14 and analysts' consensus price target of $133.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $97.89 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $125.42.

