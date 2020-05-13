Recent 52-Week High Exceeded in Shares of General Mills In (GIS)

Shares of General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) traded at a new 52-week high today of $63.12. Approximately 244,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.8 million shares.

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) defies analysts with a current price ($63.11) 20.5% above its average consensus price target of $50.17. General Mills In shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $56.36 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $53.93.

General Mills In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.12 and a 52-week low of $46.59 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $63.11 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded and packaged consumer foods worldwide. The Company also supplies branded and unbranded food products to the foodservice and commercial baking industries.

