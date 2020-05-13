General Electric: New 52-Week Low Set Today (GE)

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) traded today at $5.87, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 9.8 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 116.1 million shares.

General Electric share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.26 and the current low of $5.87 and are currently at $5.88 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

General Electric Company is a globally diversified technology and financial services company. The Company's products and services include aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing, and industrial products.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has potential upside of 174.0% based on a current price of $5.88 and analysts' consensus price target of $16.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.16 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $9.61.

