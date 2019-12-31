Top Players in Data Integration and Integrity Software Market are Informatica, Cisco System Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Talend, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, Attunity Ltd., HVR Software, Actian Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Data integration helps to maintain the consistency of information, which is driving the global data integration and integrity software market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “DATA INTEGRATION AND INTEGRITY SOFTWARE MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2018-2026” published the above information. As per the report, the global market was valued at US$ 7,920.7 Mn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 20,044.9 Mn by 2026. In addition to this, the global market is expected to register a remarkable CAGR of 12.5% throughout the forecast years.

Data integration encompasses data generated from several sources, which helps the user to get unified information. This data can further help companies to make strategic decisions and enhance business outcomes. Over the years, there has been a growing requirement for several applications that can use, integrate, relate, and access disparate information from different sources. Data integration and integrity software not only helps to secure data, but offers staff capability which can manage and share data across different agencies.

Data integration tools are used to fetch, prepare, and curate relevant data for analytics. Data integration and integrity tools adopt several technologies to analyze information better. In addition to this, various techniques are adopted by users to gain an effective information integration system. The analysts in the report suggest that it is important that data integration should follow the legal framework and governance process to improve the quality of data.

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment

Research Approach

Sources Executive Summary Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Emerging Trends Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

Industry SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (US$ Bn) Tools (Solutions) Services

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Deployment Model (US$ Bn) On-Premises On-Demand

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Enterprise Size (US$ Bn) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Industry Vertical (US$ Bn) IT and Telecommunication BFSI Manufacturing Healthcare Retail Aerospace and Defence Others



"Market in North America Leads as Organizations Focus on Maintaining Data Integrity"

Organizations in North America are increasingly focusing on maintaining the data integrity to maintain their strong position. Majority of organizations in this region generate a massive amount of data from different networking systems. Driven by the above two factors, the market in North America is anticipated to exhibit a higher CAGR in the forecast period. In 2018, the market in this region was valued at US$ 3,426.8 Mn and will continue to lead the market over the projected period. Furthermore, the early adoption of technology in this region contributes to the growth of the market.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase great growth potential in the forthcoming years. The market in this region is likely to sustain a leading position between 2019 and 2026. Some of the key players in the region are adopting strategic partnerships and expanding their product portfolio. This is mainly done to form a simple and unique combination of robust functionality. Influenced by this factor, the market is expected to register considerable growth in Asia Pacific. A fully-managed B2B data integration service called Actian Business Xchange enables partners to exchange supply chain and electronic procurement data instead of an enterprise system.

"Growing Need for Data Across Several Processes Drives Uptake"

Data is becoming critical in every organization and data integration and integrity software is used to structure, access, and offer valuable insights into the data. Different types of deployment model are used to access this data. This includes on-premises and on-demand deployment models. As per the report, the demand for these two models is likely to increase in the years to come. This, in turn, will eventually boost the data integration and integrity software market. Moreover, deployment of these models can help in the reduction of maintenance and hardware cost. Data integration and integrity software perform data integrity testing, which helps to fill any gaps in the organization as it operates data securely.

However, several organizations are not able to identify the right data integration and integrity software. They are not sure of which software can be deployed and which can suit their requirements better. These factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market to an extent.

"IBM, Oracle, SAP SE, Talend, and Informatica Cover Majority of the Share in the Market"

The global data integration and integrity software market is currently exhibiting a positive growth. This is ascribable to the presence of several global as well as regional players. Companies are putting continuous efforts to maintain their foothold in the market. Some of the leading players are SAP SE, Informatica, Talend, SAS Institute Inc., Pitney Bowes, Inc., Oracle Corporation, HVR Software, Actian Corporation, IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Cisco System Inc., Attunity Ltd., and Microsoft Corporation. Of these, companies such as Informatica, Talend, IBM, Oracle, and SAP SE cover more than half of the share in the global market.

