CNG ISO Tank Container is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels. And the tank meets ISO international standards.



The CNG ISO Tank Container industry is relatively concentrated, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth ofThe CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth ofThe CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders market.



In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Group, Quantum Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Praxair Technologies, Faber Industrie and etc.



The CNG ISO Tank Container market was valued at 56 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 63 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CNG ISO Tank Container.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global CNG ISO Tank Container market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major CNG ISO Tank Container marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

Hexagon Composites

Luxfer Group

Quantum Technologies

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Praxair Technologies

Faber Industrie

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global CNG ISO Tank Container market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global CNG ISO Tank Container market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

greater than 25 FT

25-35 FT

> 35 FT

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Vehicles Transportation

Others Transportation

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global CNG ISO Tank Container market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the CNG ISO Tank Container market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global CNG ISO Tank Container manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the CNG ISO Tank Container with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of CNG ISO Tank Container submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

