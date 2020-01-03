Rise in prevalence of significant hearing loss among the global population and increase in noise pollution levels are the major factors boosting the growth of the global ABR screening systems market. Moreover, increase in the number of cases of vertigo, impairment, coma patients, and newborn babies with hearing loss are the major drivers of the market.

Global ABR Screening Systems Market: Overview

ABR screening system is an auditory brainstem response (ABR) test. It is an automated test for hearing and brain functioning. This test is performed by applying wires to the skin around the ear. ABR can be used in evaluation and examination of hearing integrity and neurologic normalcy in infants, kids, and young children.

The device is also used for evaluation of neurologic integrity and hearing in patients who are comatose, impaired due to stroke, unresponsive, have Meniere’s disease (a condition of inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells/vertigo and hearing loss), and acoustic neuroma (tumor on the hearing nerve). This test involves attaching electrodes to the head to record electrical activity from the auditory nerve and other parts of the brain. The test results show how one’s cochlea and brain pathways for hearing are working. Electrodes which are connected to top head skin, also connected to computer and record brain wave activity in response to sounds a patient hear through earphones.

Global ABR Screening Systems Market: Key Trends

Rise in prevalence of significant hearing loss among the global population and increase in noise pollution levels are the major factors boosting the growth of the global ABR screening systems market. A report published by WHO in May 2018 stated that around 466 million people have disabling hearing loss across the world, and of these 34 million are children.

A study published in the Journal of American Medicine in 2010 concluded that 19.5% of adolescents aged 12 to 19 in the U.S. suffered from hearing loss due to increase in number of cases attributed to ear bud use. Moreover, increase in the number of cases of vertigo, impairment, coma patients, and newborn babies with hearing loss are the major drivers of the market. According to CDC report, in 2009, 1.4 per 1,000 babies screened had hearing loss. However, lack of health care facilities in developing regions and higher ABR screening systems test equipment cost are expected to restrain the global ABR screening systems market.

Global ABR Screening Systems Market: Segmentation

The global ABR screening systems market can be segmented based on product, type of patient, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market can be bifurcated into mobile and fixed. The mobile segment dominated the global market in 2018. The segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to ease of operation and convenience.

Based on type of patient, the global ABR screening systems market can be classified into pediatric and adult. The adult segment dominated the market and is anticipated to sustain its position during the forecast period. The segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR from 2019 to 2027 owing to increase in geriatric population with hearing loss and high exposure to noise pollution.

In terms of end-user, the global market can be categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics. The hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers segment dominated the global market in 2018. Advanced devices for screening and skilled staff available at hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers are the major factors fueling the growth of the segment.

Global ABR Screening Systems Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global ABR screening systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of hearing loss in all age groups, sophisticated health care infrastructure, and inclination of people toward early diagnosis and screening tests are the major factors driving the ABR screening systems market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in the geriatric population, rise in per capita health care expenditure in emerging countries, changing lifestyle which leads to hearing and neurological disorders, and surge in awareness among patients about different screening tests for detection of diseases.

Global ABR Screening Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The global ABR screening systems market is highly competitive due to presence of major companies. Key players operating in the global market include BioMed Jena GmbH, Otometrics (a division of Natus Medical Incorporated), Hedera Biomedics S.r.l, ECHODIA, Intelligent Hearing Systems, GAES, MAICO Diagnostics GmbH, Labat International Srl, Vivosonic, Inc., and Path Medical GmbH.

