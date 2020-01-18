Chile Dental Devices Industry 2019 Global Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2024.

The “Chile Dental Devices Market” report 2019 delivers detailed profiles of key players with latest investigation and highlights the rising opportunities and difficulties looked by Chile Dental Devices market. The report examines the market status depending up on its CAGR, latest trends, market dynamics, growth rate, opportunities and forecast details. Chile Dental Devices market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Chile Dental Devices market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Chile Dental Devices market.

Chile Dental Devices Market Report Covers the Manufacturers:

Gendex

Planmeca Oy

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Nobel Biocare Holding AG

Carestream Health Inc.

A

dec Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Straumann Holding AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Dentium Co. Ltd

Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the Chile dental devices market include the increasing burden of oral diseases and aging population, technological advancements, like the use of CAD/CAM for teeth design, and increased dental tourism in developing nations.

Despite considerable improvements in the oral health of the population, problems persist in various regions of Chile. The oral health problems, such as dental caries and periodontal diseases, are considered as the most important oral health burdens. Dental caries, also known as cavities, are found to be common and the prevalence of dental caries was estimated to be very high. In children, dental caries is particularly critical, as even after repair, the destroyed tooth structure exhibits increased vulnerability. The growing geriatric population is also expected to increase the burden of oral diseases. Therefore, the treatment requires the adoption of dental devices.

The treatment procedures for various dental problems require extensive use of medical devices, thereby bolstering the Chile market. This trend may continue to drive the market and is currently troubled by the increasing occurrence of oral diseases.

However, the rising demand for dental tourism across several developing nations is projected to encourage the growth of the Chile dental devices market.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , the dental devices help in treating dental disorders. These devices are either permanent or removable, and they help repair damaged teeth, straighten crooked teeth, and replace missing teeth. These dental devices are fitted to the mouth, are are used to maintain dental health and treat dental problems whenever they occur.

Chile Dental Devices Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Functional market industry outline

Up and downstream industry examination

Channels and propositions believability

Market challenge by key players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Key Market Trends:



Dental Consumables is the Largest Segment Under the Product Type, which is Expected to Grow during the Forecast Period



The dental consumables segment is the largest revenue generating segment in the market, due to the increased use of dental endodontic products, prosthetics, and syringes. The large requirement for fixed, as well as removable prosthesis, may considerably impel the segment growth in the coming years.





Detailed TOC of Chile Dental Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Burden of Oral Diseases and Ageing Population

4.2.2 Technological Advancements, Like the Use of Cad/Cam for Teeth Design

4.2.3 Increased Dental Tourism in Developing Nations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness in Some Developing Nations

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 General and Diagnostic Equipment

5.1.1.1 Dental Implants

5.1.1.2 Crowns and Bridges

5.1.1.3 Dental Lasers

5.1.1.3.1 Soft Tissue Lasers

5.1.1.3.1.1 Diode Lasers

5.1.1.3.1.2 Gas Lasers

5.1.1.3.2 Hard Tissue Lasers

5.1.1.4 Other General and Diagnostic Equipment

5.1.2 Radiology Equipment

5.1.2.1 Extra Oral Radiology Equipment

5.1.2.2 Intra Oral Radiology Equipment

5.1.3 Dental Chairs and Equipment

5.1.4 Dental Consumables

5.1.5 Other Dental Devices

5.1.5.1 Laboratory Equipment

5.1.5.2 Hygiene Maintenance

5.1.5.3 Retail Dental Care Essentials



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Gendex

6.1.2 Planmeca Oy

6.1.3 Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

6.1.4 Nobel Biocare Holding AG

6.1.5 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.6 A-dec Inc.

6.1.7 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.8 Straumann Holding AG

6.1.9 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

6.1.10 Dentium Co. Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

