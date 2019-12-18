Global Licorice Extract Industry also provides granular analysis of the Licorice Extract market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making

Global Licorice Extract Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Licorice Extract market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing the global economy and the Licorice Extract industry’s contribution in growth in the global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Licorice Extract market is expected to grow from $1650.25 million in 2016 to reach $2378.95 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.3%.

Rising demand for plant-based sweeteners, increasing demand for the uptake of natural ingredients in medical products and awareness about sugar-free products and health fitness among the consumers are the major factors propelling the market growth. Some of the key players in the market include currently focusing on various research and development activities to develop new products in order to meet the demand for sugar-free products. The market has huge opportunities with the implementation of herbal medicines in developed economies.

Licorice Extract Market 2020 Overview:

By application, the pharmaceutical segment holds the largest revenue owing to its medicinal benefits such as prevention of cancer. In addition, rising applications of licorice extracts in pharmaceuticals is expected to increase the growth of this segment. Food and Beverages is the fastest growing segment and is expected to remain the same in upcoming years.

Geographically, Europe holds the largest market share owing to shift in consumer preferences towards consumption of natural and plant based ingredients. Licorice extract in European countries is used to produce Mono Ammonium Glycyrrhizinate (MAG), a masking agent used in products sweetened by Stevie which is further expected to support the market growth in this region. Germany is the largest importer of licorice extracts followed by U.K and Italy.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Licorice Extract Market:

Mafco Worldwide LLC, Norevo GmbH, ASEH Licorice MFG and Exp. Co, Zagros Licorice Co, FandC Licorice Ltd, Zelang Group, Aushadhi Herba, VPL Chemicals PVT Ltd, Ransom Naturals Ltd, Alfarid Corporation, SepidanOsareh Co, Bioland, Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd and Nutra Green

The Licorice Extract Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Licorice Extract market. The Licorice Extract Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Licorice Extract market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Licorice Extract Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

Grades Covered:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Products Covered:

Flavonoids

Glycyrrhizin

Glycyrrhizinate Forms Covered:

Semi-Fluid/Liquid

Block

Powder

Applications Covered:

Tobacco

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Food and Beverage

Other Applications

The Scope of Licorice Extract Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

