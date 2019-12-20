A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as 'Global Agrifiber Products Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe and Asia and important players/vendors such as ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Masonite International (United States), Chappell Door Company (United States), Agriboard International (United States), Sind Particle Board Mills (Pakistan), Wanhua Ecoboard (China), Lexington Manufacturing (United States), Lambton Doors (Canada), Agrifiber Holdings LLC (United States), Novofibre Panel Board (Yangling) and KIREI USA (United States). . The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of by 2025.

Global Agrifiber Products Market Overview:

Agrifiber is a green building product that is lighter, stronger, and less expensive than mineral cores. Agrifiber products used on the interior of the building to reduce the number of indoor air contaminants that are odorous, irritating, as well as harmful to the comfort and well-being of installers and occupants. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Masonite International (United States), Chappell Door Company (United States), Agriboard International (United States), Sind Particle Board Mills (Pakistan), Wanhua Ecoboard (China), Lexington Manufacturing (United States), Lambton Doors (Canada), Agrifiber Holdings LLC (United States), Novofibre Panel Board (Yangling) and KIREI USA (United States).

On the basis of geography, the market of Agrifiber Products has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Green Building Products Worldwide

The Increasing Demand for Agrifiber Products from Residential and Commercial Sector

Opportunities

Market Share Opportunities within the Green Building Sector

The Growth Opportunities from Developing Countries

Major Market Developments:

On 4 Feb 2019, Bowater by Birtley has introduced the new FireShield FD30S fire door after successfully securing BS EN 1634 certification. The door is manufactured using a sustainable agrifiber core, a material recognized as a green product that can contribute to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) credits.

Target Audience:

Agrifiber Products Manufacturers, Agrifiber Products Raw Material Suppliers, Agrifiber Products Traders/Distributors, Agrifiber Products Importer/Exporter, Regulatory & Government Bodies, End Users and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

To define, describe, and forecast the Global Agrifiber Products market on the basis of product [Flooring, Wall Panel & Boards, Door Cores, Veneer and Others] , application [Industrial, Institutional, Residential and Commercial], key regions and end user

To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

To provide market size for various segments of the Agrifiber Products market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Agrifiber Products industry

To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are .

