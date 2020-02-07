Top Key Players in the Security as a Service Market include are McAfee (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Zscaler (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Microsoft (US), Clears wift (UK), Alert Logic (US) Cygilant (US), Barracuda Networks (US) etc.

According to Market Study Report, Security as a Service Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Security as a Service Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Security as a Service Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Security as a Service Market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.6 Billion in 2018 to USD 16.5 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 158 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 78 Tables and 36 Figures is now available in this Research.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the security as a service solution by SMEs to proactively protect their cloud-based applications. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally. The robust and comprehensive security as a service solution is not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations. Weak cyber security and low budget make the SMEs more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts.

APAC includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the security as a service solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC security as a service market is gaining traction, as this region is showing the highest growth of cloud-based technologies and solutions adoption for their business functions and this in turn increases the need to secure these solutions against cyber threats and attacks.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Regions Covered

1.5 Years Considered for the Study

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Forecast

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

2.4.1 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Security as a Service Market

4.2 Market By Solution, 20182023

4.3 Market By Service, 20182023

4.4 Market Market Share of Top 3 Solutions and Regions, 2018

4.5 Market By Organization Size, 2018

4.6 Market Top 3 Verticals

4.7 Market Investment Scenario

….and More

