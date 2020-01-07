Automotive Motor market report recent study including growth factors, applications, regional analysis, key players and forecast to 2024.

Global “Automotive Motor Market” report is complete source of multiple strategies and deep analysis of Automotive Motor Industry. It provides vital analysis on market overview, landscape, size, share and segmentation based on product type, applications, manufacturers. Automotive Motor report also analyse drivers and challenges including growth forecast, and industry trends.

The analysts forecast the global automotive motor market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.07% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive motor for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the automotive motor sales volume and revenue.

Automotive Motor Market Segmentation Analysis:

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global automotive motor market are:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Fukuta Electric and Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SandT Motiv Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Based on application, the automotive motor market is segmented into:

- Passenger Cars

- Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the global Automotive Motor market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Objective of the study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of global Automotive Motor market.

To classify and forecast global Automotive Motor market based on region, product, and application.

To identify drivers and challenges for global Automotive Motor market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in global Automotive Motor market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global Automotive Motor market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global Automotive Motor market.

The Automotive Motor market report is valuable in providing responses to some critical demands that are important for the business stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of Automotive Motor

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to Automotive Motor

Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Motor Market Outlook 2019-2024

1 Summary

2 List of Abbreviations

3 Scope of the Report

4 Market Research Methodology

5 Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

6 Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Automotive Motor Market by Product 2014-2024

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Global Automotive Motor Market by Application 2014-2024

9 Drivers and Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

10 Automotive Motor Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

11 Automotive Motor Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Application

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

12 Automotive Motor Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Application

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

13 Automotive Motor Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Application

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

14 Automotive Motor Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by Application

14.3 Market Segmentation by Country

15 Key Vendor Analysis

