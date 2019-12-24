Global work order management system market is expected to grow from US$ 0.7 Billion in 2018 to US$ 1.6 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2027.

Latest market study on "Work Order Management System Market to 2027 by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), Component (Solution and Service); and End-user Industry (IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and Transportation) -Global Analysis and Forecast", the work order management system Market is estimated to reach US$ 1,641.15 Mn in 2027 from US$ US$ 771.26 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

High adoption of Work Order Management System by Manufacturing Industry is anticipated to escalate the Work Order Management System Market at a CAGR of 9.2%

Factors such as growing demand for streamlined and efficient management of various work ordered related at enterprise level is anticipated to be the major market driving factor for work order management system market in the coming years. Moreover, the growing emphasis towards achieving superior operational efficiency coupled with growing adoption of automate solutions is also expected to drive the growth of work order management system market in the coming years. The North America region is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The global work order management system market by end-user industry is fragmented into IT and telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, transportation, and others. Work order processes are essential part of production order, material procurement, as well as logistics processes. The production as well as the maintenance performance indicators should be integrated to boost management for cooperating completely towards areas such as safety, productivity, quality, cost reduction, energy consumption, and environmental impact. With work order management, it is possible to plan preventive work orders with evaluation on number of hours and material required. The material then can be procured and the work can be assigned to a group or person. It is very important to integrate maintenance plan with production plan for reducing downtime owing to improper planning. Work order management system in manufacturing helps to manage work orders for production, and to track inventories required for production.



Further, work order management system market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand of work order management system by the IT and telecom end-users. Order management is essential for telecom providers as telecom order management is an extremely complex, which generally involve lots of sub-processes including partner organizations, multiple systems, and departments. These complexities further increases when orders are highly customized and multifaceted.

The growing number of digital handheld devices such as tablets, dynamic display screens, mobile devices and smartphones among other digital devices has significantly simplified the effective real-time monitoring, tracking, allocation, query generation and resource mapping of various daily logistics and supply chain related tasks. As a result, the adoption of numerous devices among different supply chain and logistics based tasks such as updating inventory, equipment inspection, dynamic display screens, asset security and monitoring among other tasks has witnessed a surge in penetration of electronic devices connected through single enterprise solution. Moreover, the end-user is driving their focus towards cloud-based solutions for work order management system market such as mobile applications, and web-hosted solution for their supply chain and asset management requirement. Thus, the work order management system market is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for the globalwork order management system marketplayers in the coming years.

It is feasible for the enterprises which plans an expeditious expansion at a global scale, as the cloud has greater appeal to connect with more partners, clients, customers, and other businesses across the locations with minimum effort. Cloud based work order management system is gaining high popularity among the small and medium enterprises driven by its allure to deliver newfound flexibility for the businesses, saving costs and time to enhance the scalability and agility. Global cloud segment in the work order management system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2019 2027.

