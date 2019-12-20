Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global DHA Supplements Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. DHA Supplements Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the DHA Supplements. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DSM Nutritional Products (Europe), Kingdoway Group (China), Stepan Company (United States), Novotech Nutraceuticals (United States), Lonza Group (Canada), Arjuna Natural Extract Limited (India) and Martek Biosciences Corp. (United States).

Growing disposable income, increasing health awareness and an upsurge in consumer expenditure on healthy food products have driven the Global DHA Supplements market. Moreover, the ingredient of this market is also growing due to increasing awareness of a healthy lifestyle. DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is an omega-3 fatty acid mostly found in cold-water oily fish and seaweed. Interestingly, Our body also produces a small amount of DHA naturally. FDA (Food and Drug and Administration) has also confirmed with health claims by consuming traditional foods fortified from EPA/DHA ingredients which can result in lowering cardiovascular risks with a minimum intake of 500 mg/day has been suggested by The American Dietic Association to benefit health-wise. Health benefits offered by intake of Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)/docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) including reducing blood pressure, bad cholesterol and coronary heart diseases such as strokes and heart attacks, rising demand for DHA supplements for pregnant women owing to lack of adequate DHA in the diet is expected to drive the DHA supplements industry. According to AMA, the Global DHA Supplements market is expected to see growth rate of 2.0%

Market Drivers

Expanding geriatric population and rising consumer awareness

Requirement of Omega-3 fish oil for baby's brain development

Market Trend

Countries including India, China are spending on pharmaceutical sector and are attracting foreign players such as Swiss company Novartis, Germany's Bayer and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to invest in the pharmaceutical sectors for DHA supplement products.

Restraints

Increasing temperature of the ocean

Lack of promotional activities about this market



The Global DHA Supplements is segmented by following Product Types:

Fatty Acids, Phospholipids, Seafood Fats and Oils, Other



Major applications/end-users industry are:

Infant formulae, Dietary Supplements, Fortified food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global DHA Supplements Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the DHA Supplements market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the DHA Supplements Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the DHA Supplements

Chapter 4: Presenting the DHA Supplements Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the DHA Supplements market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, DHA Supplements Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global DHA Supplements Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



