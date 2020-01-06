NEWS »»»
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Artificial Limbs.
Analysis of the Market:
Artificial limbs are artificial prostheses designed and manufactured to compensate for amputees or limbs with incomplete limbs by means of engineering techniques and methods, also known as "prosthetic limbs". Its main function is to replace some of the functions of the lost limbs, so that the amputee can restore a certain self-care and work ability. It is suitable for amputees due to diseases, traffic accidents, work accidents, sports injuries and other reasons.
There are famous brands in the industry, such as Otto Bock in Germany, Freda in the United States, Stefan Eide in Germany, Oso in Iceland, and Baotai in France
Famous brands has occupied the major market share in the industry. While the price of artificial limbs is still unaffordable for families in developing countries, the market space would be expanded if the cost for artificial limbs can be lowered down.
In 2019, the market size of Artificial Limbs is 2030 million US$ and it will reach 3120 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Artificial Limbs.
In Global Market, The Following Companies Are Covered:-
For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
Market Segment by Product Types:
Market Segment by Applications:
This report studies the global market size of the Artificial Limbs especially focuses on the key regions like the United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Artificial Limbs production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, types, and applications.
This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.
This Artificial Limbs Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following questions-
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
Artificial Limbs Market Forecast (2019-2025):
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Limbs:
History Year: 2014 to 2018
Artificial Limbs Market Influencing Factors:
