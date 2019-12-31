Blood Component Extractor Market is anticipated to be driven by increasing number of blood transfusion therapies worldwide, and significant improvement in health care infrastructure especially in developing countries

Whole blood is a mixture of cells, colloids, and crystalloids and can be separated into four major components: plasma, red blood cells, platelets, and cryoprecipitate. Each of these components have different applications as per indications in medicinal practice. Blood component extractors are used to isolate these specific blood components. These extracted components require different storage and temperature conditions on the basis of lifespan of each component. Centrifugation and filtration techniques are used for blood component extraction.

Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/blood-component-extractor-market.html

Technological developments such as dual press technology, bar code readability, and easy connectivity to monitors using LAN/WAN and Wi-Fi, and development of advanced filtration membrane in blood component extraction has led to development of automated blood component extraction using centrifugation technique. The filtration technique is restricted to therapeutic purpose and has limited market. Apheresis process, which involves extraction of desired blood component from donor and returning back remaining blood to donor, is commonly followed practice worldwide for extraction of blood components. Blood component extractor enhances the utility of whole blood unit. Blood component extractor equipment are required by hospitals, blood banks, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

Blood component extractors using centrifugation techniques are characterized by single and dual press system, number of sealing heads, number of optical sensors, number of inbuilt programs, blood volume capacity, barcode reader, connectivity to LAN/WAN and Wi-Fi, and number of blood donations that can be performed at a time. Centrifugation can be done either continuously or intermittently as per need and requirement. Blood component extractors are required in hospitals for different apheresis processes. These processes include plasmapheresis, erythropheresis, erythrocytopheresis, platelatepheresis, and leukapheresis. Blood component extractors have different applications in these apheresis processes. One blood component extractor may have applications for one or more of the above processes. Hemodialysis machines are also used for plasmapheresis using filtration technique. In filtration techniques, different types of membranes such as hollow fiber membrane, polysulfone membranes, and polyethylene membranes are used for separation of plasma from blood.

Request Sample @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=Sandrep_id=19085

Rise in demand for specific blood component instead of whole unit of blood, increasing pressure of requirement of high quality purified blood components, time saving, ease of access, multiple applications of blood component extractors with one unit of blood, increasing number of blood banks and hospitals, increasing number of blood transfusion therapies worldwide, and significant improvement in health care infrastructure especially in developing countries are the key drivers of the global blood component extractor market. High cost of blood component extractors and maintenance of blood components, lack of interest of donors for blood donations, lack of trained/skilled manpower for handling these equipment, histocompatibility issues, and costlier therapeutics process are the major restraints of the global blood component extractor market.

In terms of region, the global blood component extractor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Automated blood component extractors hold major share of the blood component extractor market in North America. Isolation of blood components using membrane filtration technique is least practiced. In countries such as Germany and Japan, plasmapheresis process is widely practiced using membrane filtration technique than centrifugation. Europe is the second largest market for blood component extractors. Regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at a higher rate in the near future.

Request Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=Bandrep_id=19085

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., NxStage Medical, Inc., Fenwal, Inc. (Fresinius Kabi), Bioelectronica MILANO, Terumo Corporation, Delcon SRL, Medica S.p.A., Haemonetics Corporation, and Baxter International, Inc. are the key players in the global blood component extractor market.

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Blood Component Extractor Market Worldwide Major Trend Outlook 2016 To 2024