New York, USA - Creative Biolabs, an experienced preclinical vaccine development and production company, has been dedicated to supporting the vaccine research and development industry for decades with highly efficient services and cutting-edge technologies.

Vaccination has been a potent tool to save human from numerous diseases attacking. However, there still remains limitations for conventional vaccines on preventing several stubborn diseases. In recent years, progressive vaccine technologies enable more and more novel vaccines, such as Vector Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccine, DNA and RNA Vaccine and more, which have been extended to prevention and treatment for cancer, autoimmune diseases and other disordered diseases.

Aiming to support worldwide biopharmaceutical companies to develop safe and efficient vaccines, Creative Biolabs is able to customize vaccines by first-class technologies, from the most traditional live attenuated and killed vaccine to the state-of-the-art in silico design and so on.

Diversified Vaccine Strategies:

• In Silico Vaccine Design

• Live Attenuated and Killed Vaccine Design

• Subunit Vaccine Design

• Monoclonal Antibody Vaccines

• Total Synthetic Vaccine Design

• DNA and RNA Vaccine Design

• Viral Vector Vaccine Design

• Hapten Conjugate Vaccine Design

• Cell Based Vaccines

• Vaccine Target Validation

• Virus-Like Particles Based Vaccines

• Plant-based Vaccines

With years of experience in collaborating with plenty of biopharmaceutical companies and research laboratories, Creative Biolabs integrates traditional and the latest genetic engineering tools to perfect the vaccine development services from design to validation to downstream GMP manufacturing.

Comprehensive vaccine development service:

• Pathogen/Target-Based Vaccine Design

• Adjuvant Selection

• Vaccine Analytical Development & Qualification

• Vaccine Preclinical Assessment

• Formulation Development

• Process Development & GMP Manufacturing

"Our team is composed of knowledgeable scientists and reliable technicians. These elites are the foundation of our growing business. Therefore, we can guarantee our clients high-quality services and products in a fast turn-around time," introduced by the manager at Creative Biolabs.

More information on vaccine services can be found at https://www.creative-biolabs.com/vaccine.

About the Company

Creative Biolabs, headquartered in New York, is a leading custom service provider in the field of vaccine development, preclinical assessment and GMP manufacturing.

