About Fish Sauce

Fish sauce is an amber-coloured liquid extracted from the fermentation of fish with sea salt. It is used as a condiment in various cuisines. Fish sauce is a staple ingredient in numerous cultures in Southeast Asia and the coastal regions of East Asia, and features heavily in Cambodian, Filipino, Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese cuisines. It also was a major ingredient in ancient European cuisine, but is no longer commonly used in those regions.

Fish Sauce Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Masan Consumer

Tang Sang Ha

Thaipreeda Group

NANDAO

Teo Tak Seng

Shantou Fish Sauce

Jinguanyuan

Hung Thanh

Thai Fishsauce Factory

Pichai Fish Sauce

Rayong

Rungroj

Viet Phu

Marine

Halcyon Proteins

Geographical Analysis of Fish Sauce Market:

This report focuses on the Fish Sauce in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Fish Sauce Market Segment by Types, covers:

Traditional Fish Sauce

Industrial Fish Sauce

Fish Sauce Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commerical

Home

Scope of Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Fish Sauce developed with the production keeps at the production level of more than1000 K MT. In 2015, global capacity of Fish Sauce was more than 1100 K MT.

Thailand is the largest supplier and consumer of Fish Sauce, with a production market share of 44.8% and a consumption market share of 26.9% in 2015.

The second place is Vietnam, following Thailand with the production market share of 37.7%, and the sales market share nearly 22.4%. China is another important market of Fish Sauce, enjoying 6.7% Sales market share.

The worldwide market for Fish Sauce is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 2930 million US$ in 2024, from 2300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fish Sauce in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

