About Cruise Missile:

A cruise missile is a guided missile used against terrestrial targets that remains in the atmosphere and flies the major portion of its flight path at approximately constant speed. Cruise missiles are designed to deliver a large warhead over long distances with high precision. Modern cruise missiles are capable of travelling at supersonic or high subsonic speeds, are self-navigating, and are able to fly on a non-ballistic, extremely low-altitude trajectory.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Cruise Missile market, while the Russia is the second sales volume market for Cruise Missile in 2018. Cruise Missile is a high-end weaponry. Many countries restrict exports. For example, the United States restricts the export of Tomahawk Cruise Missile and is currently sold only to the UK.In the industry, Lockheed Martin profits most in 2018 and recent years, while Tactical Missiles Corporation and Raytheon ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 33.90%, 29.06% and 18.01% in 2018.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. The reason for the smaller share of Raytheon is that the US government has reduced its purchases of Tomahawk Cruise Missile in recent years.Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Cruise Missile, including Air-launched Cruise Missile, Land Attack Cruise Missile and Others. And Air-launched Cruise Missile is the main type for Cruise Missile, and the Air-launched Cruise Missile reached a sales volume of approximately 745 Unit in 2018, with 61.77% of global sales volume.

The Cruise Missile market was valued at 1302.2 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2145.3 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cruise Missile.

Major Key Players of Cruise Missile Market Report:

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Tactical Missiles Corporation

CASIC

Roketsan A.S

Taurus Systems

Cruise Missile Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Air-launched Cruise Missile

Land Attack Cruise Missile

Others

Cruise Missile Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Defense

Homeland Security

