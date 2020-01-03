Electricity Retailing Industry 2020 Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the market.

Electricity Retailing Market 2020 report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Electricity Retailing market report assesses key opportunities in Electric Utilities sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Electricity Retailing industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufactures, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Electricity Retailing industry.

Industry researcher project The Electricity Retailing market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 2.59% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing popularity of EVs.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the innovations among players.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the inadequate regulatory infrastructure.

Global Electricity Retailing Market: About this market

Electricity retailing is the final sale of electricity to end-users for consumption. Technavio’s electricity retailing market analysis considers sales from segments, including industrial, commercial, residential, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of electricity retailing in APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the large-scale productions of electricity will play a significant role in the industrial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global electricity retailing market report looks at factors such as the increased focus on renewable energy, the growing popularity of EVs, and better competitive cost for consumers. However, state-owned monopolistic power supply network in emerging markets, inadequate regulatory infrastructure, and electricity self-generation and growing adoption of microgrids may hamper the growth of the electricity retailing industry over the forecast period.

Electricity Retailing Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Electricity Retailing Market: Overview

The growing popularity of EVs

The growing focus on the reduction of vehicle emissions and dependence on fossil fuels is increasing the demand for EVs. This is driving the need for charging stations and expanding the market opportunities for electricity retailers. The growing demand for EVs will lead to the expansion of the global electricity retailing market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Electricity retailing is driving innovation among players

Factors such as MandAs, innovations, and technological developments in the power generation sector are increasing the popularity of EVs and self-generation of energy. This is enabling electricity and gas retailers to gain an edge over their competitors as they are focusing on deploying smart meter infrastructure. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global electricity retailing market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electricity retailing manufacturers, that include Centrica Plc, Duke Energy Corp., Enel Spa, Huadian Power International Corp. Ltd., and Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Also, the electricity retailing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Electricity Retailing market size.

The report splits the global Electricity Retailing market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Electricity Retailing Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Electricity Retailing market space are-

Centrica Plc, Duke Energy Corp., Enel Spa, Huadian Power International Corp. Ltd., and Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

Electricity Retailing Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size and shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Electricity Retailing industry

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Electricity Retailing Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target Client

Distributors/Traders List included in Electricity Retailing Market

