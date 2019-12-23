NEWS »»»
Hip Replacement Market Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2026
The global hip replacement market size will increase with the advent of robot-assisted surgical procedures worldwide. Fortune Business Insights in their recent report titled, “Hip Replacement Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, and Revision and Hip Resurfacing), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, provides a comprehensive analysis of the market and their growth trajectories. According to the report, the hip replacement market size is prognosticated to be worth USD 10.51 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 7.13 billion in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. As per current hip implants market trends, the market is dominated by hospitals and ambulatory centers segment, with respect to end-user. This is attributable to the rise in the number of hip arthroplasty implants in hospitals and the rapid adoption of robots for replacement surgeries.
North America to Dominate Market with New Product Launches and Strategic Company Collaborations
The global hip replacement market is classified geographically into five major regions namely Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions. In the current scenario, the market is dominated by North America with a hip replacement market revenue of USD 2.52 billion in 2018. This is on account of the surge in the number of hip replacement prostheses, rise in strategic collaborations among market vendors and new product launches. The launch of MiniMAX Hip, by Medacta International, was announced in November 2017. It is a cementless stem that will serve as an option for minimally invasive hip replacement surgery for surgeons in the U.S. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the market in the long run.
