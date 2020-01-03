Disability insurance refers to a type of insurance in which income is provided if the worker is unable to perform their work and earn money due to disability. Owing to the increased risk of accidents in the manufacturing facilities there has been a rise in demand for group disability insurance. Moreover, favorable government policies propelling market growth. In addition, rising benefits about the tax benefits under various sections of the income tax act expected to drive the market demand. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Assurity Group, Inc. (United States), Guardian Life (United States), Illinois Mutual (United States), PIU [Petersen International Underwriters] (United States), MassMutual (United States), Mutual of Omaha (United States), AXA (France), Allianz (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A (Italy), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, (United States), Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, ltd. (China), Aegon N.V. (Netherlands), Aviva (United Kingdom), Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (Switzerland) and Nippon Life Insurance Company (Japan).

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Disability Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Disability Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Disability Insurance.

The Global Disability Insurance is segmented by following Product Types:

Employer-Supplied Disability Insurance, Individual Disability Insurance, High-Limit Disability Insurance, Business Overhead Expense Disability Insurance, Other



Major applications/end-users industry are:

Government, Enterprise, Other

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Disability Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Disability Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Disability Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Disability Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Disability Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Disability Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Disability Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Disability Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



