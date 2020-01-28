New England Humane Society is all set to remodel their new space to create warm cozy shelter and rehab for homeless, abandoned animals and animals rescued from unwanted euthanasia in overcrowded centers.

Finally, caring home for abandoned, homeless, and unnecessarily euthanized animals. And the organization that has taken up the baton to provide a home to hapless animals is a Rhode Island-based nonprofit animal rescue titled New England Humane Society. The organization has recently launched a campaign on Indiegogo in support of its upcoming animal shelter that will offer care and support for rescued animals till they find their forever homes.

Founded in 2012, New England Humane Society aims to rescue animals from unnecessary euthanasia at overcrowded pounds and shelters and support them with treatment, care, and shelter until they get adopted by loving human parents. The organization also caters to homeless and abandoned animals in need. New England Humane Society works all across the USA, with a particular focus on States that show a high kill rate of animals, including North Carolina, Arkansas, and Georgia. After the animals are rescued by the nonprofit, they are thoroughly vetted (neutered, spayed, vaccinated, heartworm treated, etc.), transported, and then adopted by caring homes across New England. Additionally, the New England Humane Society also works to educate people about responsible pet care.

“Around 1.5 million healthy companion animals are euthanized every day, mostly owing to lack of space. They aren’t sick but are over-bred given the absence of proper neuter/spay laws. These dire conditions inspired us to build our animal rescue nonprofit, New England Humane Society. But, for long, we didn’t have our own facility, and most of our pets have been kept at private foster homes across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Our foster care partners are no doubt amazing, but the absence of our own space limited us from rescuing a larger number of animals whose lives are at stake. However, we have finally found the perfect space for our animal rescue shelter that will help us to cater to more numbers of unfortunate animals in need.”

Their new place needs renovation and remodeling to create a state-of-the-art rehab shelter for rescued animals. The facility will also double up as an animal welfare center and extend grooming and vetting services at affordable rates to the community. Additionally, the place will conduct training classes for the rescued animals and aspiring human pet parents.

“We are looking forward to transforming our new space into a warm, caring shelter for the rescued animals. We have plans for cozy suites and many other facilities that will ensure an extremely comfortable and welcoming stay for our animals. But, for all these, we need to remodel the overall infrastructure and thus this Indiegogo campaign. Your generous support will enable us to breathe life into our new space and provide ‘home’ for our pawsome friends in need.”

Backers will be honored with their names mentioned in the rooms of the space and the organization’s Superheroes Hall of Fame.

