The global enterprise labeling software market was valued at US$ 428.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 761.0 Mn by 2027, with a CAGR growth rate of 6.8% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Asia Pacific is a leading region in the global enterprise labeling software market, followed by Europe. APAC comprises some of the fastest-growing economies, such as India and China. As the retail sector in the region is booming, the demand for enterprise labeling software is expected to grow in the region. Also, the region houses a large number of retail companies, which is expected to drive the revenue generation of enterprise labeling software market in the region.

The key companies operating in the enterprise labeling software market includes-

The key companies operating in the enterprise labeling software market includes-

BLUE Software, LLC, CYBRA Corporation, Data Systems International, Inc. (DSI), Endicia, Euro Plus Ltd., Innovatum, Inc., Loftware, Inc., PRISYM ID Ltd., Seagull Scientific, Inc., and Teklynx Newco SAS, among others.

Other Market Players from Value Chain:

Miles Data Technologies, Alegion, Aulux Corporation Limited, Endicia, Esko-Graphics BV, and ZebraDesigner, among others are few other market players from value chain which are not profiled in the report, but can be included based on request.

China is dominating the Asia Pacific enterprise labeling software market throughout the forecast period. China is one of the largest retail markets in APAC and therefore hosts a large number of retail companies. The retail sector in China is witnessing continuous growth, and the retailers are focusing on logistics and warehouse automation. Also, China is the most populated country in the world, which fuels the demand for consumer products in the region. Various multinational companies are focusing on strengthening their position in China to cater to the increasing demand for consumer goods in the country. Therefore, the presence of a robust retail sector and high demand for consumer products in the country is expected to positively influence the growth of the enterprise labeling software market in China.

The global enterprise labeling software market has been segmented based on deployment model, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. Based on the enterprise size, the enterprise labeling software market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on the end-user, the enterprise labeling software market is segmented into FMCG, Retail, Healthcare, warehousing and logistics, and others. FMCG is dominating the enterprise labeling software market. Also, the segment is anticipated to notice the highest CAGR during the forecast period. . The manufacturers related to FMCG are investing heavily in digitizing the supply chain to improve efficiency. There is a strong focus on improving the efficiency of the supply chain due to the growing demand for rapid and coordinated new product design and introduction, increased focus on profitability, and competitive market.

