According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled "UV Curing System Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025", the global UV curing system market is expected to reach US$ 2,409.8 Mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2018 - 2025.

The UV curing system market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. UV Curing systems use UV LED as the means for providing heat and curing the materials such as adhesives, paints, and coatings. Earlier curing systems used mercury lamp as a means for providing heat during the curing process. But the mercury lamps had some disadvantages which led to technological advancements in the market and the adoption of LED in the curing process. Within this market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. Asia Pacific hold the largest share of the total market. While the regions such North America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific region in global UV curing system market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 10.3% in the coming years.

The top companies operating in the UV curing system market include Air Motion Systems, Inc., American Ultravoilet, Inc., Dynmax Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp, Hanovia Limited, Heraeus Noblelight America LLC, IST METZ GmbH, Jenton International Ltd., Nordson Corporation, and Phoseon Technology among others.

Furthermore, coatings and adhesives when exposed to traditional curing systems released volatile organic compounds which affected the health of the workers associated with the process as well as the environment. Therefore, strict government regulations were made in various countries regarding the emission of the volatile organic compounds. Since, using UV LED as the curing method reduced the emission of the volatile compounds, therefore, the growth of the UV curing market using LED increased in the verticals driving the growth of the market. Geographically, the market is currently dominated by Asia Pacific and Europe and the market will continue to be in favor of Asia Pacific region, owing to a large number of manufacturing plants of automotive, electronics, and other sectors, and use of the UV curing system in different applications in the respected verticals.

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global UV curing system market. For instance, in 2018, IST METZ showcased a wide range of LED and UV systems designed for curing industrial coatings at PaintExpo inKarlsruhe. The company is presenting MBS-5 L IST METZas well as HANDcure LED handheld unit. Similarly, Nordson introduced new xQR41V Needle Valve. This needle can be used to dispense precisely the repeatable amounts of UV-cure adhesives for the bonding module in medical applications. In 2017, American Ultraviolet announced its partnership with Magnet Group (US), for providing high-quality and American finished UVC equipment especially for healthcare market. Various other players are operating in the UV curing system market, which also focus on different strategic initiative to boost their business as well as market value.

The UV curing system market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2018 2025.The region comprises of several developing economies such as China and India, as well as Southeast Asian countries. These developing nations are witnessing a huge growth in their GDP, resulting in increased per capita income of the people. With the rise in the user’s disposable income, large number of the local manufacturing companies are coming up on a global level to launch innovative products and gain larger customer base. Especially in the countries such as China and India, this trend is continuously increasing.The Indian market is one of the major market for the major players in the consumer electronics segment to grow their sales as there are abundant growth opportunities in the country. Also, many of the large players in the consumer electronics as well as other sectors have established their manufacturing plant in China owing to the quality of the products developed there. Furthermore, many of the consumer electronics are establishing their manufacturing plant in India.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Electronics segment in end user type segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR from 2018 2025.

Bonding and assembling segment captured the global UV curing system market in 2017 and is also expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The global market for UV curing system has been segmented on the basis of application, which include bonding and assembling, coating and finishing, and printing. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into automotive, healthcare, electronics, and others. On the basis of geography, the UV curing system market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

