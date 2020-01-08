Butane Gas Cartridges industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “Butane Gas Cartridges Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Butane Gas Cartridges industry. Research report categorizes the global Butane Gas Cartridges market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Butane Gas Cartridges market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the Butane Gas Cartridges market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Butane gas cartridge is one of the most efficient ways of storing fuel. Gas cartridges generally comprise a mixture of propane and butane contained under high pressures. Gas cartridges are generally made of metal for better storage functions. Furthermore, only butane gas equipped cartridges are also available in the market. Gas cartridges generally comprise a mixture of propane and butane contained under high pressures. Gas cartridges are generally made of metal for better storage functions. Furthermore, only butane gas equipped cartridges are also available in the market. Some of the major advantages butane gas cartridges provide to end users include their highly portable nature and light weight. Another coveted quality of butane gas cartridges include the ability to effectively monitor and control the flame, which dismisses multiple safety concerns surrounding these devices. The pressure in the butane gas cartridges is generally released by opening of a stove valve. Generally gas fuels are being preferred over liquid fuel cartridges owing to less weight and gas fuels burns cleaner than liquid or solid fuels.

In terms of application, the butane gas cartridges market has been classified into medical, stoves, food and beverage, and others (Metal Working, Plastic Industry etc.). In 2017, Stoves is the highly attractive application segment of the butane gas cartridges market. Small traders and distributors are actively selling integrated butane gas cartridges stoves to individual customers. Due to abundant raw material resource and mature technology, there are many manufacturers all over the world. In this report, we mainly research Taeyang Corporation, Maxsun, Marina Corporation, Onezone Gas, Coleman, Kampa, GoSystem, Balkan Gasovi, Iwatani, Ultracare Products, Aspire Industries, Gasmate, Zhejiang Jinyu and Suzhou Xingda etc. During them, Taeyang Corporation is the market leader, which sales 236.81 million units in 2017.Butane gas cartridges are mainly produced in South Korea, Japan and China. South Korea is the largest production region. Globally, butane gas cartridge is consumed in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea and Asia Pacific other regions. China is the largest consumption region with share of 27.07% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Butane Gas Cartridges market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 550 million by 2024, from US$ 450 million in 2019.

Butane Gas Cartridgesmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Taeyang Corporation

Maxsun

Marina Corporation

Onezone Gas

Coleman

Kampa

GoSystem

Balkan Gasovi

Iwatani

Ultracare Products

Aspire Industries

Gasmate

Zhejiang Jinyu

Suzhou Xingda

Butane Gas CartridgesProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Butane Gas Cartridges consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Butane Gas Cartridges market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Butane Gas Cartridges manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Butane Gas Cartridges with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Butane Gas Cartridges submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Butane Gas Cartridges marketis primarily split into:

Below 220g/Unit

220-250 g/Unit

Above 250 g/Unit

By the end users/application, Butane Gas Cartridges marketreport coversthe following segments:

Medical

Stoves

Food and Beverage

Commercial

Others

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

2020-2024 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Butane Gas Cartridges Segment by Type

2.3 Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Butane Gas Cartridges Segment by Application

2.5 Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)



3 Global Butane Gas Cartridges by Players

3.1 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Sales by Players (2016-2019)

3.1.2 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.2 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Revenue by Players (2016-2019)

3.2.2 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.3 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Butane Gas Cartridges Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Butane Gas Cartridges by Regions

4.1 Butane Gas Cartridges by Regions

4.1.1 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption Growth



5 Americas

5.1 Americas Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Butane Gas Cartridges Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries



6 APAC

6.1 APAC Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Butane Gas Cartridges Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Butane Gas Cartridges Consumption by Application

And Many More…

