Silver dressings are a relatively new family of advanced wound care dressings for the treatment of infected wounds. A silver dressing is a wound dressing impregnated with ionic silver. The ionic silver is responsible for the anti-microbial activity against infection caused by bacteria.



Currently, there are many manufacturers companies in the world. The main market players are 3M, Smith and Nephew, ConvaTec, Molnlycke Health Care, Coloplast Corp. Laboratories Urgo, Acelity, Medline, Cardinal Health and so on. Asia-Pacific revenue of Silver Dressing is about 96.36 Million USD in 2017.



, In consumption market, the China revenue has increased to 35.52 Million USD in 2017 and occupies a 36.86% market share.



, Japan is the second consumption regions of Silver Dressing, with a revenue market share nearly 15.44% in 2017.



, Silver Dressing used in industry including Surgical Wounds, Burns Wounds, Chronic Wounds and Others. Report data showed that 40.08% ofThe Silver Dressing market demand in Chronic Wounds for Asia-Pacific region in 2017.



, There are three kinds of Silver Dressing, which are including Silver Foam Dressing, Silver Alginate Wound Dressing and Silver Barrier Dressing. Silver Foam Dressing is important in the Silver Dressing, with a 34.72% revenue market share nearly in 2017.



, Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Silver Dressing industry will still be a high-speed developing industry. Sales of Silver Dressing have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.



,TheGlobal Silver Dressing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Silver Dressing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Silver Dressing market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Silver Dressing market competition by top manufacturers:

3M

Smith and Nephew

ConvaTec

Molnlycke Health Care

Coloplast Corp

Laboratories Urgo

Acelity

Medline

Cardinal Health

Hollister Incorporated

PolyMem

Hartmann Group

McKesson

DermaRite Industries

Derma Sciences

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Silver Dressing market. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Silver Dressing market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Silver Foam Dressing

Silver Alginate Wound Dressing

Silver Barrier Dressing

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Surgical Wounds

Burns Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Silver Dressing market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Silver Dressing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Silver Dressing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Silver Dressing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Silver Dressing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

