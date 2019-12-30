Top Players in Power Rental Market are Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco, Cummins Inc., Aggreko, American Honda Motor Company, Inc., Pramac, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Energyst CAT Rental Power, Altaaqa Global Energy Services, Sudhir Power Ltd., Generac Mobile Products, Perennial Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The rising awareness about portable energy sources across the world is transforming the energy and power industry. The trend of rental energy is emerging on account of its superior flexibility and reliability. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Power Rental Market Size, Share and Global Trend By End User (Mining Industries, Utilities, Shipping, Manufacturing Units, Events), By Fuel (Fossil Fuel, Natural Gas and LPG), By Application (Peak Load, Stand by Load, Continuous load) and Geography Forecast till 2026” published the above information.

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

Top Players Overview:

Some of the leading players operating in the global Power Rental Market include;

Caterpillar Inc.

Atlas Copco

Cummins Inc.

Aggreko

American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

Pramac

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Energyst CAT Rental Power

Altaaqa Global Energy Services

Sudhir Power Ltd.

Generac Mobile Products

Perennial Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The rising instability in crude oil prices is expected to positively impact the growth of the Power Rental Market. Rising privatization and relaxation in the power sector are factors enabling growth in the market. Also, private players are heavily investing in power projects, which in turn, may fuel demand for Power Rental Market across the globe.

Increasing use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fueling demand for energy and which is expected to drive the Power Rental Market.

Key Segmental Overview:

By End User

By Fuel

By Application

By Geography

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive competition and maintain their stronghold.

Regional Analysis:

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Major Table of Content for Power Rental Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Power Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America Power Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe Power Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific Power Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa Power Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America Power Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

