This study categorizes SWOT Analysis of the global Butadiene and its Derivatives through breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Butadiene and its Derivatives market.

Report Name:"Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Market Professional Survey Report 2020".

Global"Butadiene and its Derivatives market"2020 - 2025 report provides in-depth unique Insights with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types as well as applications and forecast period.The114pages report provides a unique tool forevaluating the Overall Market, underlining opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

Summary:

Butadiene or 1,3-butadiene is a colorless gas that is condensed to liquid just below minus 4.0°C and is highly reactive. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, but insoluble in water and is polymerized easily in the presence of oxygen. It is obtained as a byproduct of the manufacture of ethylene and propylene by selective distillation of cracked naphtha or gas oil stream. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is prominence of bio-based synthesis and green tires. The growing scarcity in the natural gas and oil feedstock due to higher exploitation have paved the path for alternative sources of raw materials. The harmful effects of the petrochemicals have brought strict regulation, which further brought the requirement of bio-based productions. In the bio-based method, butadiene is manufactured from biomass (plant-derived materials, agriculture waste, and other natural sources). Genomatica in collaboration with Braskem has developed a fermenter where continuous production of butadiene occurs from microorganisms using advanced computational tools.During 2016, APAC dominated the global market and is expected to maintain the domination in the coming years. The fast-growing industrialization, rising disposable income, increasing population, and high-demand from end-user industries will be the major factors fueling the market growth in the region. The global Butadiene and its Derivatives market was valued at xx million US$ in 2019 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. This report focuses on Butadiene and its Derivatives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Butadiene and its Derivatives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally,this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Butadiene and its Derivatives in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Butadiene and its Derivatives manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Top Key Players inGlobal Butadiene and its Derivativesmarket:

BASF

Sinopec Group

Dow Chemical

ExxonMobil

LyondellBasell Industries

Royal Dutch Shell

Braskem

CNOOC Limited

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Eni

Evonik

Formosa Petrochemical

Butadiene and its Derivatives Production Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Butadiene and its Derivatives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Butadiene and its Derivatives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2020 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

By the product type, the Butadiene and its Derivatives marketis primarily split into:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resins

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex

Others

By the end users/application, Butadiene and its Derivatives marketreport coversthe following segments:

Tires and Rubber Products

Adhesives

Paints

Coatings

Table of Contents:

Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Study Coverage Butadiene and its Derivatives Product Introduction

Key Market Segments in This Study

Key Manufacturers Covered

Market by Type

Market by Application

Study Objectives

Years Considered Executive Summary Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Production Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Revenue 2014-2025 Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Production 2014-2025 Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Capacity 2014-2025 Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Marketing Pricing and Trends

Butadiene and its Derivatives Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

Analysis of Competitive Landscape Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) Key Butadiene and its Derivatives Manufacturers

Market Drivers, Trends and Issues Market Size by Manufacturers Butadiene and its Derivatives Production by Manufacturers Butadiene and its Derivatives Production by Manufacturers Butadiene and its Derivatives Production Market Share by Manufacturers Global Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Butadiene and its Derivatives Revenue by Manufacturers Butadiene and its Derivatives Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019) Butadiene and its Derivatives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Market Concentration Ratio (CR10 and HHI)

Butadiene and its Derivatives Price by Manufacturers

Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans Butadiene and its Derivatives Production by Regions Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Production by Regions Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Production Market Share by Regions Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Regions

North America North America Butadiene and its Derivatives Production North America Butadiene and its Derivatives Revenue Key Players in North America North America Butadiene and its Derivatives Import and Export

Europe Europe Butadiene and its Derivatives Production Europe Butadiene and its Derivatives Revenue Key Players in Europe Europe Butadiene and its Derivatives Import and Export

China China Butadiene and its Derivatives Production China Butadiene and its Derivatives Revenue Key Players in China China Butadiene and its Derivatives Import and Export

Japan Japan Butadiene and its Derivatives Production Japan Butadiene and its Derivatives Revenue Key Players in Japan Japan Butadiene and its Derivatives Import and Export



Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Regions Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Regions Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Regions Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption Market Share by Regions

North America North America Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Application North America Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Countries United States Canada Mexico

Europe Europe Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Application Europe Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Countries Germany France UK Italy Russia

Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Application Asia Pacific Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Regions China Japan South Korea India Australia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam

Central and South America Central and South America Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Application Central and South America Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Countries Brazil

Middle East and Africa Middle East and Africa Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Application Middle East and Africa Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Countries Turkey GCC Countries Egypt South Africa



Market Size by Type Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Breakdown Dada by Type

Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Revenue by Type

Butadiene and its Derivatives Price by Type Market Size by Application Overview

Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Breakdown Dada by Application Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption by Application Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)



Continued...

In the end, Butadiene and its Derivatives market report undertakes the new project,key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends.The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.

