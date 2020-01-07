"Mushroom Market" 2027 research report provides a global picture of the "Mushroom" and provides forecasts and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers explanatory analysis, including detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, and the latest news. The study also explains the future opportunities and sketches of the major players involved in hiking in terms of income in Mushroom.

The global mushroom market was valued at US$ 38,665.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 66,195.0 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The global Mushroom market, by type, has been segmented into button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, and others. The button mushroom segment dominated the global Mushroom market in 2018. Moreover, the shiitake mushroom segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. The multiple health benefits of shiitake mushroom has favored its demand in the global market on a large scale after the button mushrooms, which is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Mushroom are among those plant-based foods which help the human body to avoid obesity, heart disease, and mortality in general. It is rich in fiber, selenium, choline, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, and among others. The market for mushrooms is projected to grow significantly across the globe in the upcoming years. The growth of this market is majorly going to be triggered by factors such as rise in the consumption the product and growing awareness about health and wellness.

Mushrooms are also high in antioxidants like selenium and glutathione, or GSH, substances believed to protect cells from damage and reduce chronic disease and inflammation. In addition to that, mushrooms are the richest dietary source of another antioxidant called ergothioneine, or ERGO. Due to these nutritive properties edible mushrooms are quite popular among the consumer globally, which is further driving the market for mushrooms.

Company Profiles

The Mushroom Company

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.

Scelta Mushrooms B.V.

Monaghan Mushrooms

Giorgio Fresh Co

Okechamp SA

Greenyard

CMP Mushrooms

Costa Group Based on the type, the globalmushroom markethas been segmented into Button mushroom, Shiitake mushroom, Oyster mushroom and the others. Others segment include Chanterelle Mushrooms, Porcini Mushrooms, Hedgehog Mushrooms, Chicken of The Woods Mushrooms, Black Trumpet Mushrooms and many others edible mushrooms. Among these the button mushroom held largest i.e. 37% share of global market. Button mushroom also known as table mushrooms, common mushrooms, champignon de paris and cultivated mushrooms. It is one of the most popular mushroom variety grown and consumed globally. It is sold as fresh mushroom or is canned and used into soups, sauces and other food products. It also has a high amount of retene which is supposed to have an antagonistic effect on some forms of tumours. It is also helps to regulate the body’s energy and to provide additional antioxidants to promote overall health and well-being. Wide use in food applications due to high nutritional value has driven the growth of button mushrooms during the forecast period.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global mushroom market. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major growers and food processors in the region. The growing demand for nutritious food and increasing demand of processed food products has propelled the growth of mushroom market in APAC region. Positive support from government regarding mushroom farming is further driving the market growth in this region. Moreover, the companies operating in mushroom market are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demand in the best possible way. Several domestic and international players such as Zhangzhou Greencan Food Co., Ltd., Tianjin Kunyu International Co., Ltd., Qingdao Sinonut International Ltd.,Costa Grouphave a strong foothold in the APAC region.

