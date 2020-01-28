MarketStudyReport.com adds New Report on Global Exhaust Sensor Market to its research database. The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, Growth, product segment, technology segment, end user segment and region.

Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive is valued approximately at USD 31.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.15% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Request a sample of this premium report titled Global Exhaust Sensor Market 2026 at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2456235?utm_source=Marketwatch-Ram

Exhaust sensors are the devices fitted in the exhaust outlet passage of vehicles for safety, emission control and driving control. These sensors are used in the exhaust system in order to monitor and control several factors pertaining to the pressure, temperature, exhaust matter particulate size and oxygen. Large population size in Asia-Pacific region, specially, countries such as India and China, which contributes to almost two-third population of the world, and the high disposable income of urban-based working youth in this region is expected to boost the automotive sales which will lead to the growth of automotive exhaust sensor market in the forecasted period. The stringent automotive emission rules followed in the Europe region are also expected to drive the market. The projected increase in demand of heavy commercial vehicles that use diesel as fuel will also contribute to the growth of the global exhaust sensor market. However, the complexity of the sensors used and the electronics in the vehicle is expected to curtail the market growth. Also, gradually, the replacement of internal combustion engine vehicles with electric vehicles will also hinder the growth of global exhaust sensor market for automotive industry.

The regional analysis of global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for vehicles, specially in India and China.

Major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Sensata Technologies Holding NV

Hella KGAA Hueck & Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd

Stoneridge, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline Fuel

Diesel Fuel

By Sensor Type:

Exhaust Gas Pressure Sensor

Exhaust Gas Temperature Sensor

Particulate Matter Sensor

Oxygen/Lambda Sensor

NOX Sensor

Engine Coolant Temperature Sensor

MAP/MAF Sensor

Target Audience of the Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year aEUR" 2016, 2017

Base year aEUR" 2018

Forecast period aEUR" 2019 to 2026



Request a discount on standard prices of this premium report titled Global Exhaust Sensor Market 2026 at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/2456235?utm_source=Marketwatch-Ram



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive, by Fuel Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive, by Sensor Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Sensor Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive Dynamics

3.1. Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive Analysis

4.1. PorteraEUR s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to PorteraEUR s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive, by Fuel Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive by Fuel Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive Estimates & Forecasts by Fuel Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Gasoline Fuel

5.4.2.Diesel Fuel

Chapter 6. Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive, by Sensor Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive by Sensor Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive Estimates & Forecasts by Sensor Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Exhaust Gas Pressure Sensor

6.4.2.Exhaust Gas Temperature Sensor

6.4.3.Particulate Matter Sensor

6.4.4.Oxygen/Lambda Sensor

6.4.5.NOX Sensor

6.4.6.Engine Coolant Temperature Sensor

6.4.7.MAP/MAF Sensor

Chapter 7. Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive, Regional Analysis

7.1. Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

7.2.1.U.S. Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

7.2.1.1. Fuel Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Sensor Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

7.3. Europe Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

7.3.2.Germany Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

7.3.3.Rest of Europe Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

7.4. Asia-Pacific Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive Snapshot

7.4.1.China Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

7.4.2.India Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

7.4.3.Japan Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

7.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

7.5. Latin America Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

7.5.2.Mexico Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

7.6. Rest of The World Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Sensor Type Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Continental AG

8.2.3.Delphi Automotive PLC

8.2.4.Denso Corporation

8.2.5.Sensata Technologies Holding NV

8.2.6.Hella KGAA Hueck & Co.

8.2.7.Hitachi Ltd.

8.2.8.Infineon Technologies AG

8.2.9.NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd

8.2.10.Stoneridge, Inc.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

Questions? Get them answered via https://www.marketstudyreport.com/enquiry-before-buying/2456235?utm_source=Marketwatch-Ram



About Us:



Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.



Contact Us:



Market Study Report



4 North Main Street,



Selbyville, Delaware 19975



USA



Phone: 1-302-273-0910



US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150



Email: [email protected]



Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com



Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog

The post 2019 Competition News Global Exhaust Sensor Market Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2026 appeared first on America News Hour.