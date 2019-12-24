CFRP Recycle Market 2019-2024 Report cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

CFRP Recycle Market 2019 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global CFRP Recycle industry along with competitive landscape, Market share and revenue forecasts 2024. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

CFRP (Carbon fiber reinforced plastics/polymer) are ideal lightweight structural materials for aerospace, automotive, energy and sports industries. CFRP Recycle is recycling CFRP from end-of-life parts and waste generated in the production process, such as scrap materials, out-of-date prepreg.

Carbon fiber is an advanced material ten times stronger than steel at only a quarter of its weight. CFRP, a composite material made of carbon fiber and plastic, has the added advantage of being highly resistant to deformation and to both acid and alkaline corrosion.

The research covers the current market size of the CFRP Recycle market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

Carbon Conversions

ELG Carbon Fibre

Karborek

CFK Valley Recycling

JCMA

AdTech International

CRTC

Adherent Tech

Hadeg Recycling

Procotex

SGL ACF

CFRI

Sigmatex

Scope of The Report:

This report focuses on the CFRP Recycle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Against this backdrop of stricter CO2 restrictions and reducing fuel consumption, we expect the demand for CFRP replacing high-tension steel and other materials will keep rapid growth. The CFRP market will exhibit strong growth in the near future across many industry sectors and applications. Faced with environmental and legislative pressures, gradually increasing landfill costs, CFRP recycle on industrial scale is imperative, while CFRP Products currently are just disposed in Landfill.

The technology recovering and recycling CFRP from production remnants and end of life components is required to improve its sustainability. A number of companies have emerged in the past years or so operating commercially in carbon fiber recycling. The CFRP recycle market is concentrated in USA and Europe. Large enterprises such as Carbon Conversions, ELG Carbon Fibre, Karborek, CFK Valley Recycling, JCMA, AdTech International, CRTC, and Adherent Tech.

The worldwide market for CFRP Recycle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019

Report further studies the CFRP Recycle market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits CFRP Recycle market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Chemical Process

Physical Process

Major Applications are as follows:

Aerospace

Sporting Goods

Automobiles

Industrial Use

Other Applications

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of CFRP Recycle in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The CFRP Recycle market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the CFRP Recycle market size and the growth rate in 2024?

What are the main key factors driving the global CFRP Recycle market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global CFRP Recycle market?

Which Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global CFRP Recycle market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of CFRP Recycle?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global CFRP Recycle market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global CFRP Recycle market?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 CFRP Recycle Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Opportunities

1.4.2 Market Risk

1.4.3 Market Driving Force

2.Manufacturers Profiles

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 CFRP Recycle Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

3.Global CFRP Recycle Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.1 Global CFRP Recycle Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global CFRP Recycle Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 CFRP Recycle Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 CFRP Recycle Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global CFRP Recycle Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global CFRP Recycle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global CFRP Recycle Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global CFRP Recycle Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America CFRP Recycle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe CFRP Recycle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific CFRP Recycle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 South America CFRP Recycle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa CFRP Recycle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 CFRP Recycle Market Forecast (2019-2024)

5.1 Global CFRP Recycle Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

5.2 CFRP Recycle Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

5.3 CFRP Recycle Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.3.1 Global CFRP Recycle Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.3.2 Global CFRP Recycle Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.4 CFRP Recycle Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

5.4.1 Global CFRP Recycle Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

5.4.2 Global CFRP Recycle Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

6.1 Sales Channel

6.1.1 Direct Marketing

6.1.2 Indirect Marketing

6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7.Research Findings and Conclusion

8.Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Data Source

Continued…..

